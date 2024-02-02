Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.11. 42,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 521,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet lowered Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Mativ Stock Down 3.6 %
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.20 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Mativ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -4.70%.
Institutional Trading of Mativ
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Mativ in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mativ
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
