Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) traded down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.08 and last traded at $48.22. 561,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,491,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.