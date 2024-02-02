Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $33.88. 2,836,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,840,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Newmont Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,591 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

