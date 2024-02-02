Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,724,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP remained flat at $83.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 726,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,306. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

