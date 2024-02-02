Uniswap Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.20 or 0.00014343 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and approximately $70.10 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00157511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009294 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

