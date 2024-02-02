Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $756.79 million and $44.00 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.77 or 0.05332843 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00084157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.10448648 USD and is up 4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $22,162,560.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.