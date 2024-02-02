Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading Down 6.7%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 163,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 962,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Zuora Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $34,675.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,247.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $34,675.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,247.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zuora by 207.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 242.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

