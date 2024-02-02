Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.28. 740,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,569,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Altice USA Trading Down 13.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $977.73 million, a P/E ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after buying an additional 263,465 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 33.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,604 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 163.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 916.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

