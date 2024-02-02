Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.53 and last traded at $122.47. 137,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,332,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered Elastic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $318,822,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,308,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

