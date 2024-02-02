TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 3.6% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.33. 1,916,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,705,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.