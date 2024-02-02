Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 512,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,113,946 shares.The stock last traded at $2.67 and had previously closed at $2.67.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,848,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 239,907 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,817,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,908,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 215,247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $4,417,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

