Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 106,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 212,473 shares.The stock last traded at $21.38 and had previously closed at $21.79.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $727.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth $180,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,520,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 88,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.