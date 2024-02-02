First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 219,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 411,551 shares.The stock last traded at $18.91 and had previously closed at $18.98.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

