Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,339,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 4,526,267 shares.The stock last traded at $3.99 and had previously closed at $3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 11.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of -0.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,765 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 986.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 361,684 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,672,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 91,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 49,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.