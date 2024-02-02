Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,282,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 8,201,957 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $4.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 71.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

