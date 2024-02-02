Planet Fitness Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 11,387 call options on the company. This is an increase of 414% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,216 call options.

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $68.60. 335,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $84.66.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

