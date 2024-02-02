New Oriental Education & Technology Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,602 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 309% compared to the average daily volume of 1,859 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.07. 1,223,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.46. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

