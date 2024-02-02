Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 10,922 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 35% compared to the typical volume of 8,117 put options.
Maplebear Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CART traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $24.87. 693,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,169. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.40.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Maplebear will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on CART
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth $119,544,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,640,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,469,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,796,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000.
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maplebear
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.