Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 10,922 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 35% compared to the typical volume of 8,117 put options.

Maplebear Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CART traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $24.87. 693,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,169. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.40.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Maplebear will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CART shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth $119,544,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,640,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,469,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,796,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

