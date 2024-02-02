Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $139.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,308. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

