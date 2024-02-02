Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on QCOM
QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $139.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,308. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Amazon stock on the verge of a 40% rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.