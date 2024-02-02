Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.20% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,070,000 after buying an additional 184,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,409,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 320,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 177,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLNE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 3.3 %

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 625,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,927. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.