Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88 to $0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.900 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.18.

EQR stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 443,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,361,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equity Residential by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,545,000 after purchasing an additional 891,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

