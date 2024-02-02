ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

ASE Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ASE Technology stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,262. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 212.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.