Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.690-3.790 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.69-3.79 EPS.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.1 %

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.80. The stock had a trading volume of 82,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $258.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.18.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.50.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.