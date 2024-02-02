Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. 778,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,951. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

