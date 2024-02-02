Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. 778,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,951. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.56.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
