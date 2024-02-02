Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 102,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -169.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lazard from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

