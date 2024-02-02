Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Raised to $61.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Ball Price Performance

BALL traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. 625,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,195. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

