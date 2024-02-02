MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.27.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.23. 121,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,913. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $715,952.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,462 shares of company stock worth $28,112,694. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after buying an additional 101,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,635,000 after buying an additional 153,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,053,000 after buying an additional 253,396 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.