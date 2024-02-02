Needham & Company LLC Boosts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $100.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

MTSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 121,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,913. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $96.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,462 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,694. 22.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

