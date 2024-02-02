Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $77.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

MCHP stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

