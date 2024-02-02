Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FTV opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortive has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $82.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

