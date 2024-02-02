JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price to $215.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $186.61. 46,911,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,315,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

