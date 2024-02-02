Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $281,065,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 836.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 7,830.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,305,000 after acquiring an additional 837,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 76.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after acquiring an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN remained flat at $228.74 during midday trading on Friday. 86 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.57 and its 200 day moving average is $212.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SGEN

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.