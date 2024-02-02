Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 99,150 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 102.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,150 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE SRE traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.93. 357,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,034. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

