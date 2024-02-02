Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,548,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,193,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $426.71. 204,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,147. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $448.61 and its 200-day moving average is $443.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

