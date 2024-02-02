Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 492,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,129. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

