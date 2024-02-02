Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock remained flat at $20.36 during trading hours on Friday. 3,419,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193,454. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

