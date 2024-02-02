YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on YPF. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE YPF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 254,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,286. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

