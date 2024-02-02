Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

89bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $908.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.00.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

