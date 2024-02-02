Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $313,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSA traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 110,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,749. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 205.51%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

