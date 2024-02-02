EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Gap Up to $9.59

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $10.00. EZCORP shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 170,384 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

EZCORP Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.27 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 128.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 79.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

