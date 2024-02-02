Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 121.8% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MOAT traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,439 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.