Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.05, for a total value of $1,762,548.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,456,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,168,487.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,726 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.05, for a total transaction of $1,762,548.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,456,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,168,487.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,525 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.82, for a total value of $2,512,885.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,444,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,234,434.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,868 shares of company stock valued at $24,755,662. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.28. 20,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $289.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.36 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MORN. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

