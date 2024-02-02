Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.12. 135,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.39. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

