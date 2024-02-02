Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tidewater by 2,732.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth $51,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDW traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 176,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,405. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $299.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

