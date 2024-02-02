NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $6.48

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.79. NWTN shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 3,195 shares changing hands.

NWTN Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

