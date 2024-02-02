Decred Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Decred has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $248.92 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $15.73 or 0.00036445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00125220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021316 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,826,059 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

