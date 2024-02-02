Astar (ASTR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.68 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Astar has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $26.68 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,377,346,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,557,355,140 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

