Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.05.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.72. The company had a trading volume of 896,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,009. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.46. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

