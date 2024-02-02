Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $575.00 at KeyCorp

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

PH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.73.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,929. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $506.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

