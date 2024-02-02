Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Avnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Avnet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.13%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

